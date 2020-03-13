Coronavirus: 2 more test positive in Nagpur, Maharashtra count now at 16

Two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, taking the number of such cases to 16 in Maharashtra on Friday, officials said.

Two days after a 45-year-old man was found to be infected with coronavirus in Nagpur, his wife and friend also tested positive on Friday, Divisional Commissioner Sanjiv Kumar said.

"The man had returned from the US last week along with his wife and the friend," he added.

He was admitted to the city-based Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH), officials said.

After he tested positive for coronavirus, 15 persons who were in close contact with him, including his wife and the friend, were put under observation and their samples were sent to lab testing, they said.

His wife and friend, who have now tested positive, are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, they added.

There are now nine confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur and one in Thane.