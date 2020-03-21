Coronavirus: 306 intl travellers quarantined in Mumbai

Coronavirus: 306 international travellers were admitted in quarantine facilities in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2020, 20:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 20:09 ist

As many as 306 international travellers were admitted in quarantine facilities in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

It said 811 people were checked in OPDs while 138 were admitted in isolation wards as a precautionary measure for suspected exposure to the virus.

Out of the nine people who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, eight are Mumbai residents, and six have international travel history.

The BMC also said Rs 1.15 lakh was collected as fines from 115 persons for spitting in public.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

E-cigarette linked to bladder cancer in urine: Study

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Top cop warns arrests if people ignore Janta Curfew

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

Man kills stepmom, goes to cops with bloodied machete

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

No lockdown for now, but will do it if needed: Kejriwal

 