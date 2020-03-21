Coronavirus: 306 international travellers were admitted in quarantine facilities in Mumbai

As many as 306 international travellers were admitted in quarantine facilities in Mumbai on Saturday in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

It said 811 people were checked in OPDs while 138 were admitted in isolation wards as a precautionary measure for suspected exposure to the virus.

Out of the nine people who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, eight are Mumbai residents, and six have international travel history.

The BMC also said Rs 1.15 lakh was collected as fines from 115 persons for spitting in public.