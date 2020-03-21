Coronavirus: 6 new cases reported in Rajasthan

Coronavirus: 6 new cases reported in Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Mar 21 2020, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 11:25 ist
Representative photo. (Credit: PTI)

Six fresh cases of the new coronavirus have surfaced in Rajasthan, taking the total in the state to 23 so far, officials said on Saturday. 

Reports of 42 suspected cases are awaited, they said. 

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

Among the six, five are staff members of a private hospital, where a doctor tested positive for COVID-19, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

He said that another positive case is from Jaipur, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 23 in the state. Out of the 23, three patients, including an Italian tourist couple, have recovered.

However, a 69-year-old Italian man, who had recovered from the disease, later died of heart attack at a private hospital on Thursday night. He was a heart and lungs patient, doctors said.

The district administration of Bhilwara has sealed the borders of the city and implemented prohibitory orders under CrPc section 144 to prevent the spread of the virus.

Similar action was taken in Jhunjhunu, where three positive cases have been detected. 

 

Credit: DataLEADS

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Jaipur
India
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

 