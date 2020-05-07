Ahmedabad pvt hospitals to be told to open

Coronavirus: Ahmedabad private hospitals to be told to open or lose licence

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 07 2020, 00:08 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 00:08 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The Ahmedabad civic body will issue notices to private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes, asking them to open facilities within 48 hours or lose licence, an official said on Wednesday.

The Ahmdabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also decided to designate nine private hospitals with aggregate capacity of 1,000 beds as COVID hospitals under the Epidemic Diseases Act, an official said.

"Private clinics/nursing homes/hospitals to be issued notices to open their clinics within 48 hours and be notified that they will lose their licences otherwise," said Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed to monitor works related to coronavirus in the city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ahmedabad
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Nasal rinsing, gargling has potential to fight COVID-19

Nasal rinsing, gargling has potential to fight COVID-19

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 