Coronavirus: Ashok Gehlot orders lockdown in Rajasthan till March 31, exempts essential services

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31.

There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said in a statement.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials.

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.