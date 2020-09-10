Covid-19: BMC exempts Kangana from home quarantine

Coronavirus: BMC exempts Kangana Ranaut from home quarantine

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 10 2020, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 02:19 ist
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut addresses via social media after BMC demolished 'illegal alterations' of her Bandra bungalow. Credit: PTI Photo

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has exemptedBollywood actor Kangana Ranaut from the 14-day home quarantine rule for those arriving from outside the state, an official said.

Ranaut, who is currently in news because of the controversy over her remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and the BMC's demolition of `illegal' structures at her bungalow, arrived here earlier in the day.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A senior BMC official said she had made an online application for the exemption from home quarantine as she was on a short visit.

"Since she is staying here for less than a week, she was exempted under the `short-term visitor category'," the officer told PTI.

According to BMC officials, Ranaut is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

Kangana Ranaut
BMC
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

