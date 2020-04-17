Coronavirus: BMC starts monsoon preparations

The monsoon preparations in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region has commenced along with the ongoing fight to contain pandemic COVID-19.

The Maharashtra government on Friday took a review of the pre-monsoon work in Mumbai-MMR.

Multiple agencies like BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, other municipal corporations and councils in MMR, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the Central Railway, Western Railway and Konkan Railway, public bus transport system like BEST are involved in the monsoon preparations.

The drains, culverts are cleared of muck during May.

Monsoon generally sets in Mumbai in the first or second week of June.

Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi briefed the government of the measures undertaken.

"This afternoon, I took a zoom video meeting of BMC officers, along with Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi, for the preparations of the onset of the monsoon and to complete the essential pre-monsoon works in time, along with our fight against COVID-19," said state Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, who is the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district.

State Textile and Fisheries Minister Aslam Shaikh, who is the Guardian Minister for Mumbai City, also joined the meeting.

During the review, a detailed briefing on COVID-19 response was also done.

The Maharashtra government wants the COVID-19 pandemic to end before the onset of monsoon.