Coronavirus cases in Gujarat cross 1,000-mark; three more die

Gujarat on Friday reported yet another steep rise in coronavirus infection with 170 new cases detected in the past 24 hours from 25 districts, taking the total number to 1099. The death toll also rose to 41 after three COVID-19 patients died in the span of the same time period between Thursday and Friday evening.

Ahmedabad with 622 positive cases and 21 casualties remains at the top of the chart. Meanwhile, what has started worrying the government is frontline workers including doctors, nurses and policemen getting infected. On Friday, a surgeon posted at LG hospital in the city was tested positive. The surgeon is the son of a senior medical officer posted with the civil hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad.

While the son has been admitted to SVP hospital, his family members including father, mother and wife have been home quarantined. Principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi confirmed the development.

On Thursday, an assistant professor, two resident doctors and a nurse had been tested positive at the same hospital. According to health officers, over 30 health workers have been infected in the fight against the lethal virus. Officials said that at least six policemen have also been infected with the virus in different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, two more districts- Aravalli and Mahisagar- detected their first coronavirus cases on Friday, increasing the list of affected districts to 25 out of 33. Apart from Ahmedabad, Vadodara with 142 cases, Surat 140, Rajkot 28, Bhavnagar 26, Anand 26 are among the troubled districts. On Friday, pockets of Rajkot city which are part hotspot was put under curfew. Rajkot is the third city that has imposed a curfew to contain the spread after Ahmedabad and Surat.

Gujarat had recorded its first two cases on March 18. The list of infected persons till April 1 was merely 82. The data reveals that on April 7, total positive cases was 165, which in the past ten days rose to 1099.