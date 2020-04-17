Coronavirus cases in Gujarat cross 1,000-mark; two more die

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday after 92 new infections were reported, while the death toll reached 38 with the addition of two fatalities, health officials said.

With the detection of new cases in the last 12 hours, the coronavirus count in Gujarat now stands at 1,021.

Two more persons succumbed to the coronavirus infection during the same period, taking the toll to 38 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

While a 31-year-old man died in Vadodara, the other, aged 55, succumbed in Ahmedabad during his treatment, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

During the 12-hour period, one more COVID-19 patient recovered, taking the number of those discharged to 74 so far, she said.

Out of the 92 new cases, the highest, 45, were from Ahmedabad, followed by 14 in Surat, 9 in Vadodara, 8 in Bharuch and 5 in Narmada, said Ravi.

Other districts where cases have emerged include Botad (3), Panchmahal (2) and one each in Anand, Chhotaudepur, Dahod, Kheda and Mahisagar.

Ravi attributed the sudden spurt in the cases to intensive surveillance and testing in coronavirus hotspots, including those which have been placed under curfew till April 21 in the walled city of Ahmedabad.

A majority of the COVID-19 cases which have emerged from Ahmedabad since Thursday are from Kalupur, Raikhad, Khamasa, Jamalpur, Vejalpur, Dariyapur, Khanpur, Vatva, Chandkheda and Nikol areas.

Out of the 1,021 cases reported so far, most of them were recorded in five districts - Ahmedabad (590), Vadodara (137), Surat (102), Rajkot (28) and Bhavnagar (26).