COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 40k-mark

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross 40,000-mark

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 21 2020, 21:19 ist
  • updated: May 21 2020, 21:19 ist
Representative image

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 40,000-mark on Thursday.  In Mumbai,  the cases continued to leap  and crossed the 25,000-mark. 

On Thursday,  2,345 cases were reported pushing the total of the state to a whooping 41,642.

In Mumbai,  the total cases now stand at 25,500. In the last 24 hours,  64 deaths were reported, of which 41 are in Mumbai. 

Meanwhile, 1,408 patients were discharged taking the progressive total to 11,726. Along with Mumbai, the cases in the larger Mumbai metropolitan region is also showing a rise.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Mumbai

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 