Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross 40,000-mark

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 40,000-mark on Thursday. In Mumbai, the cases continued to leap and crossed the 25,000-mark.

On Thursday, 2,345 cases were reported pushing the total of the state to a whooping 41,642.

In Mumbai, the total cases now stand at 25,500. In the last 24 hours, 64 deaths were reported, of which 41 are in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 1,408 patients were discharged taking the progressive total to 11,726. Along with Mumbai, the cases in the larger Mumbai metropolitan region is also showing a rise.