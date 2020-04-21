Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross 5,000

Six weeks after the first Covid-19 case was detected in Maharashtra, the western Indian state's toll mounted to 251 and positive cases crossed 5,000.

On Tuesday, 19 deaths were reported pushing the total deaths to 251 while the positive cases increased by 251 rising to an alarming level of 5,218.

Meanwhile, 150 patients were treated and discharged taking the numbers to 722.

Of the total 19 deaths, 12 were reported from Mumbai.

In Maharashtra, till the latest reports came in, the total tests conducted were 83,111.