Coronavirus cases: Maharashtra inches close to one lakh mark

As the COVID-19 challenge became bigger, Maharashtra moved towards the one-lakh mark of positive cases.

On Thursday, the state recorded 152 deaths and 3,607 cases pushing the progressive total to 3,590 and 97,648, respectively.

So far, 46,078 patients have been treated and the number of active patients stand at 47,968.

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 97 deaths and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region 119.

The toll in Mumbai now stands at 1,954 and the total cases 54,085, while in MMR (which include Mumbai) it stands at 2,457 and 73,242, respectively.

If one goes by the death rate, Maharashtra's total patients would cross one-lakh on Friday or Saturday.

One of the positives is that, Maharashtra is heading towards a 50:50 ratio as far as active patients and those treated and discharged are concermed.