Coronavirus: Centre asks Maharashtra govt to ensure availability of ICU in state

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2020, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 20:10 ist
Representative image (iStock)

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Centre on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to strengthen the system of ICU, ventilators and testing labs in Maharashtra and ensuring the availability of ICU and ventilators to all forthcoming patients. 

"Increase in number of containment zones needs immediate attention. Vulnerability mapping of densely populated areas should be done for effective containment strategy to be put in place. Also, rise in case fatality rate should be looked into along with tests done per million population," Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan told via video-conference, which among others, was attended by Maharashtra ministers Rajesh Tope (health) and Amit Deshmukh (medical education).

According to a press statement,  Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted the need for strengthening human resource for contact tracing; logistics enhancement like including ICU beds with ventilators, beds with facility available for oxygen supplementation etc; ensuring transport for healthcare workers; and strengthening Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) activities to reduce community resistance and counselling of high risk contacts.

In addition, it is important for districts to ensure strict implementation of containment plan along with epidemiological investigation of cases for complete contact tracing and strict quarantine for the inflowing persons from the major affected areas.

