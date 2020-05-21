Coronavirus: Centre giving step-motherly treatment to Mumbai, Maharashtra, says minister 

Senior Congress leader and a minister in Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Yashomati Thakur, on Thursday strongly accused the Centre of giving Mumbai and Maharashtra step-motherly treatment while dealing with COVID-19 crisis.

Thakur, the working president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, alleged that the Centre has been deliberately biased against Maharashtra in the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced last week.

She has also accused the Centre of trying to shift all important businesses from Mumbai to Gujarat using coronavirus as an excuse and has also stated that the party is determined to defeat this devious move.

Mumbai is the financial capital of the country and a leading contributor to the country’s GDP. The headquarters of Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, BSE, NSE and other private-sector financial as well as corporate institutions are situated in Mumbai. It is one of the most crucial cities in the country as it is home to various industries and industrial colonies and also the residence of the owners of these industries. Mumbai is also the Bollywood hub, one of the top film industries in the country. The city has a turnover of millions every year and the revenue generated keeps adding great value to the Centres’ treasures. In spite of all this, Mumbai, the worst affected by coronavirus is being ignored by the Centre, according to Maharashtra Minister of Women and Child Development, Advocate Yashomati Thakur.

Thakur said, “Mumbai is not only the capital of Maharashtra but the financial capital of the country. Mumbai is currently bearing the brunt of coronavirus. The number of affected persons here is multiplying with each passing day. In this case, the centre was expected to pay special attention to the country’s financial capital. This expectation of ours, however, has been met only with disappointment from the Centre’s end. We had expected special provisions for Mumbai in the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced last week, which was met with disappointment too. Mumbai is the heart of Maharashtra and Maharashtra is the heart of India, but the Centre has deliberately ignored this fact. The centre has constantly been turning its back on Mumbai and Maharashtra and this approach is intolerable now.”

Recently, the Centre has shifted the International Financial Services Centre from Mumbai to Gujarat. Even now, the Centre is deviously planning to shift the industries in Mumbai to GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-city), a new town near Ahmedabad.

We will never allow this devious move of the Center to succeed, emphasised Thakur. She added that the state government is striving night and day to curb the number of coronavirus-affected patients in Mumbai and restart the stalled industries and businesses in the city. It is extremely important for the centre to support these efforts. The Centre needs to make special financial provisions to expand the medical services in Mumbai to control the spread of coronavirus. Advocate Yashomati Thakur has also demanded that the Centre should immediately announce a special financial package to compensate the injustice done to Mumbai and Maharashtra so that the country’s financial capital can recover quickly from the pandemic and the country can be run smoothly.