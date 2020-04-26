Coronavirus claims lives of two Mumbai cops

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has claimed the lives of two policemen in Mumbai. While head constable Chandrakant Pendhurkar (57) died on Saturday, head constable Sandeep Surve (52) passed away on Sunday.

Both were fighting COVID-19 for the past few days. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed sorrow over the death of the two policemen.

"I pay rich tributes to the two policemen...the government will do whatever is possible for the two families besides the compensation that they would get," Thackeray said and lauded the role of the police force which is working 24x7 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh too condoled the death of the two cops.

"The Mumbai police lost two brave souls in two days...may the departed souls rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh tweeted.

In Mumbai, more than 50 police personnel including officers have tested COVID-19 positive.

Pendhurkar, a resident of Worli was posted in the Vakola police station, and was admitted to the BYL Nair Hospital. Surve was a resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was admitted to the MGM Hospital.