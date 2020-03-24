Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Gujarat

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Gujarat

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 24 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 11:38 ist
Policemen stop people travelling on scooters after the lockdown by Gujarat state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease. (Reuters Photo)

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 33 with three more coronavirus positive cases reported in the state, the health department said on Tuesday.

Out of the three new cases, two are of local transmission in Gandhinagar, while one patient reported from Surat has travel history to Saudi Arabia.

"Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat. The total number of cases has risen to 33," the state health department said in a release.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

One COVID-19 patient has died in the state so far.

The death of a 67-year-old man was reported from Surat on Sunday.

He had interstate travel history and was suffering from various ailments like kidney failure and asthma, officials earlier said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 