Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases rise to 33 in Gujarat

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat rose to 33 with three more coronavirus positive cases reported in the state, the health department said on Tuesday.

Out of the three new cases, two are of local transmission in Gandhinagar, while one patient reported from Surat has travel history to Saudi Arabia.

"Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat. The total number of cases has risen to 33," the state health department said in a release.

One COVID-19 patient has died in the state so far.

The death of a 67-year-old man was reported from Surat on Sunday.

He had interstate travel history and was suffering from various ailments like kidney failure and asthma, officials earlier said.