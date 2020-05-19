Coronavirus: Dehumidifiers being installed in Mumbai's BMC hospitals to help combat COVID-19

As the COVID-19 cases are shooting up and so is the humidity in Mumbai, and in a unique initiative, dehumidifiers are being installed in hospitals of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Air quality products brand, AMFAH India, has contributed these dehumidifiers. This is a first-of-its-kind of initiative in Mumbai's civic hospitals.

This equipment will help in improving the humidity conditions at ICUs, war rooms and backup rooms, reducing the spread of the dreaded novel coronavirus here.

"We wish to salute frontline fighters against the COVID-19 crisis like doctors, nurses and police officers. So, we've collaborated with government offices and hospitals," said Mansoor Ali, the founder of AMFAH India.

The places where dehumidifiers have been installed are KEM Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Sion Hospital, Nair Hospital, ENT Hospital and ESI Hospital. Besides, these have also been installed at the Shivaji Nagar police station and Oshiwara police station.

Ali has been campaigning about the need to focus on humidity and indoor air quality in measures to combat the COVID-19.

"Indeed, the WHO has also linked the spread of the coronavirus to humidity levels. India, as a tropical country, needs to factor in multiple humidity levels for any successful COVID-19 strategy," he said.

Ali says his organisation hopes to raise awareness towards this factor with their contribution.

"We've installed these devices in ICUs, war rooms and backup rooms at the hospitals, BMC, where people sit together and strategise. We've also set up a device at Savali, a shelter run by Sanyog Trust, which is offering living space to relatives of COVID-19 patients near KEM hospital," he added.

"The coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives, shaken governments and pummelled the market. It has, however, failed to crush the indomitable spirit of a few brave Mumbaikars who have been working inhuman hours, in conditions of extreme risk, to keep us safe. Our move is a simple salute to their immense contribution to our lives", he said.