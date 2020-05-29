Coronavirus: Dharavi among Mumbai's worst COVID-19-affected areas

Asia's biggest slum cluster of Dharavi, and its neighbouring areas of Dadar and Mahim, have emerged as the worst novel coronavirus-affected area in Mumbai, the hub of COVID-19 pandemic crisis in India.

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, has so far reported over 35,000 cases and 1,150 deaths. Nearly 25,000-plus are among the active cases.

There are 24 wards in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), that covers two districts Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

The G-North ward that comprises Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar is the worst affected with 2,728 cases, as per data analysed till May 27.

In fact Dadar, was the first planned area of Mumbai, the hub of Marathi culture, while the Dharavi area, the biggest slum cluster of Asia, is hub of migrants. This is the only ward in Mumbai that has over 2,500-plus cases.

Five of the Mumbai wards have positive cases between 2,000 and 2,500, while nine have cases between 1,500 and 2,000.

If one looks at the safest place, it is R-North that comprises Dahisar and parts of Borivli in the far western suburbs, that has reported 309 cases.

After the Dadar-Dharavi-Mumbai belt, the next worst-affected area is E-Ward that comprises of Byculla, Madanpura, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard, Reay Road and Mazgaon - totalling 2,438 cases.

The F-North area has 2,377 cases and it comprises of Matunga, Sion, Antop Hill, Wadala and Hindu Colony - and the area is a neighborhood of worst-affected G-North ward.

After F-North ward comes L ward, which comprises of Kurla, Sakinaka, Chandivli and Asalpha with 2,321 cases.

Following it is H-East, that has 2,094 cases and comprises of Bandra East, Santacruz East and Khar East. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private bungalow Matoshree is in Bandra East.

With 2,049 cases, the K-West ward comprising Andheri West, Juhu, Jogeshwari West, Versova and Oshiwara. This place is home to several film and TV personalities.

Then comes the G-South area comprising Worli, Prabhadevi, Elphinstone and Lower Parel with 1,905 cases. Originally part of the mill land of Girangaon, here offices of big companies and malls are located.

Then comes the K-East ward with 1,875 cases - and comprises of Vile Parle East, Andheri East and Jogeshwari East.

The M East ward comprising Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Anushakti Nagar, Deonar, Cheetah Camp and Mankhurd with 1,648 cases is a big area of concern because of mushrooming slums.