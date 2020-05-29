Coronavirus: Door-to-door testing to be done in Nashik, Malegaon

ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd, one of India’s leading IT solutions company, has rolled out its mobile x-ray testing vans that can detect the possibility of COVID-19 in a patient in less than five minutes in Nashik district and Malegaon.

This enables suspected patients and hospitals to take a decision quickly and without losing time, which is critical to stop the spread of this virus. These vans will be moving around in Nashik district and Malegaon across all the three zones (Green, Orange and Red).

The aim is to provide door-to-door services across the regions.

The AI-powered anytime anywhere rapid testing solution AA+ COVID-19 indicates whether a person is suffering from COVID-19 in less than five minutes. The company claims to have managed to detect more than 500 asymptomatic patients with 96% accuracy in the last eight days and over 1,000 symptomatic patients with 99% accuracy. It further states that their solution is a complete contactless testing procedure, where all the health officials have to collect the chest x-ray reports, upload them on a web browser https://portal. aacovidtest.com and just click on the submit button. On clicking the submit button, it will quickly indicate whether the patient is suffering from COVID-19 or not.

The other existing tests, such as the SWAB test, take between four to five days before the results are out which is very time consuming for everyone. Swab test is recommended only after the fifth day from the time of infection while AA+ software claims to read the x-ray of a person positively within 24 hours of infection.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Somani, Founder, CMD & CEO, ESDS, said, “The AA+COVID-19 mobile x-ray vans will help us reach patients at short notice and relieve the pressure on the hospitals in Nashik and Malegaon and our accuracy rate is over 96 per cent giving both the patient and the hospital the confidence to take the next steps immediately and stop the chain of transmission.”

He further added, “Both the Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations are using this technology and we have also partnered with over 50 hospitals and radiologists in the region. People need not be worried about x-ray radiation as we are using new generation digital x-ray machines which have much lesser radiation and in India x-ray machines are very commonly used in hospitals, it’s my firm belief that the only way to break the chain of COVID-19 is x-ray based rapid detection and isolation of the COVID-19 carriers till they test negative.’’

ESDS is also inviting partners, NGOs, hospitals and radiologists to collaborate with them and this will help make the technology available to everyone and help in curbing the spread of the disease.