Coronavirus: Doubling rate in Mumbai goes up to 34 days

In a major boost to containing the spread of COVID-19, the doubling rate in Mumbai has shot up to 34 days.

To combat the viral pandemic, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), last month, started Chase-the-Virus initiative. Doubling rate over 30 days is considered safe.

According to BMC data, over the weekend the doubling rate in Mumbai stood at 34. Around a month ago, the doubling rate was 15 days.

As of now, Mumbai has over 65,000 COVID-19 positive cases and, it has reported 3,600 deaths. The recovery rate in Mumbai is now 50 per cent.

From June 13-19, the growth rate stood at 2.05 per cent. As far as the worst-affected area of Dharavi is concerned, the daily addition of cases has gone below 10.

The jump of cases has also come down in the Worli area. Recently, the BMC introduced war rooms at all the 24 wards to reduce waiting period and provide quicker response to calls regarding COVID-19 information and bed availability.

While there is some respite, there is concern as well because of sudden spurt in cases in Malad, Kandivli, Borivli and Dahisar areas in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Mumbai police wants a total lockdown in these areas but BMC is of the opinion that the jump will come down in days ahead.