Coronavirus: Goa amends SOP for visitors; no mandatory swab tests anymore

In a decision which is expected to ease travel formalities to Goa, the state government from Thursday onwards is expected to roll out a new SOP for persons visiting the tourist state, by dropping the mandatory swab test norm for all incoming persons.

"Persons with symptoms similar to COVID-19 though would be compulsorily scanned and tested free of cost," Chief Minister Sawant said. The new SOP was cleared by the state cabinet at a meeting called at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

"Symptomatic patients will be tested using thermal scanners at entry points. This is compulsory, but we will not be charging for this test. It is our duty," Sawant said.

The chief minister said that instead of thermal guns, full-fledged thermal scanners would be installed at the borders and entry points to the state.

As far as asymptomatic persons are concerned, Sawant said, that one of the three options before them as per the new SOP, was to carry a COVID-19 certificate issued by an Indian Council for Medical Research-endorsed laboratory issued less than 48 hours before arrival in Goa.

"Or they can opt for mandatory 14-day home quarantine. They will be duly stamped and their family members will also be required to maintain home quarantine," he said.

"The third option is opting for a swab test for Rs 2,000 and stay in a paid quarantine facility till the test results are out, which may take two to three days," he added.

Sawant has been taking flak from the Opposition, which has accused the chief minister of watering down entry norms, even as the count of active Covid-19 cases have shown an increase in the last one week.