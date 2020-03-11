Coronavirus: Goa govt switches off biometric attendance system

The Goa government on Wednesday upped the ante vis a vis taking precautions in wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, with the Health Ministry directing all government servants as well as hospital staffers to compulsorily wear masks at work.

In an administrative order, the state government also exempted government servants from using the biometric attendance system for the time being as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of the virus.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, that the measures were taken in view of the fact that the trajectory of the virus “continues to spread worldwide”.

“All departments are advised to be proactive. For extra precautions, masks will be provided to all government employees and hospital staff. Every government department to make use of masks and sterillium. Also, people who enter and exit hospitals need to take precautionary measures,” Rane said, adding that Secretaries of all government departments would be soon issued a formal safety guideline to be followed in government offices.

For latest updates on Coronavirus, click here

Rane also said, that the Health Ministry had also formulated an action plan for educational institutes in the state, in which the use of sterillium or hand sanitisers was made “top priority”.

“The use of sterillium is important and should be encouraged in schools and colleges, which will be implemented as a top priority,” Rane also said.

No single positive case of coronavirus has been detected in Goa, ever since the outbreak, which began in China’s Wuhan city, took a global turn.

But as a precautionary measure for its workforce, the General Administration Department of the Goa government has also issued a memorandum which has exempted government servants from the use of biometric systems which are used to record their attendance at work place.

Meanwhile, two persons were admitted to isolation wards in the state on Wednesday after they developed a cold and flu after returning to the state from visits abroad.

A 27-year-old male sailor who had travelled back to Goa after travelling to Finland and Italy and a 19-year-old girl from Sanquelim, who had returned from Dubai have both been quarantined.