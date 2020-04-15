Coronavirus: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to work from home, no visitors for a week

A day after he met a Congress MLA who was later tested coronavirus positive, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday shut his residence for visitors for a week. Although a communication released from the state government doesn't say that Rupani is under home quarantine, it said that the chief minister's residence will not have visitors for a week and he would be overseeing the government work through video conferences."

"He wouldn't be meeting visitors but he is not under quarantine or in isolation," secretary to chief minister Ashwani Kumar told DH. The official statement released by him states that "Rupani was examined by two doctors-R K Patel and Atul Patel. The chief minister is healthy and he is normal on all parameters."

The statement adds: "Chief minister is conducting government-related work and giving guidance from his residence by using video conference, video calling and telephone conversation. The chief minister's residence will not allow any visitors for a week."

Rupani along with his deputy Nitin Patel, minister of state for home Pradipsinh Jadeja and several top IAS and IPS officers had held a meeting on Tuesday afternoon with Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, Gayasuddin Sheikh and Shailesh Parmar. They had discussed modalities to impose curfew in the walled city of Ahmedabad which is a coronavirus hotspot. Khedawala and Sheikh represent Jamalpur-Khadia and Dariapur which are the worst-affected localities in the walled city while Parmar is an MLA from Danilimbada seat, another hotspot of the virus in Ahmedabad.

Late in the evening, Khedawala's medical report confirmed that he was infected with the virus. He admitted to SVP hospital. The news created panic since Khedawala met most of the senior leaders who are running the government and managing the coronavirus outbreak. The government condemned Khedawala for not staying home despite the fact that he had developed symptoms and his medical report was awaited.