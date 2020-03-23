Coronavirus: Gujarat in complete lockdown

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) jointly announced complete lockdown in the state from midnight till March 31 to control the spread of coronavirus. The DGP Shivanand Jha said that section-144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is being extended to entire state from the midnight and it will be strictly implemented.

Till Monday night, such measures were restricted to four major cities- Ahmedabad-Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and districts such as Gandhinagar and Kutch where positive cases of the virus have been detected. So far, 30 positive cases of coronavirus in the state has been reported along with one casualty. While, over 11,000 persons have been quarantined on suspicion.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Jha said in a late night press conference in Gandhinagar that in view of the rising cases, borders of the state have been sealed completely, public transportation has been shut down and commuting in private vehicles will also be restricted. To ensure strict implementation of these measures, additional security forces will be deployed. Jha also said that four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been asked from the central government. He said that “Everyone’s contribution is needed to stop this pandemic. These restrictions are for safety of public.

Essential services will be available to people in cities and villages such as food, water and medicine." ACS (Home) Sangita Singh said that "Medical stores, grocery stores, milk, vegetable shops will be opened as usual. Internet and phone services will not be impacted and transport services for basic amenities will be available. But taxi, cabs, rickshaw, luxury buses and public transports will be closed."

They said that to restrict the movement of private vehicles only two persons will be allowed to travel and that too only in case of emergency. Jha said that policemen will be checking everyone to ensure no one roams without pressing reason. Late in the night, the state government also issued a notification on imposition of curfew in the state.