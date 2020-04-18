Coronavirus: Gujarat is third worst-affected state in India

With nearly 280 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the state and a dozen deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, Gujarat has become the third worst-affected state in the country by late Saturday evening. According to health officers, the total cases surged to 1,376, which is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Delhi. With 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll rose to 53 in the state.

According to senior officials, out of 1,376 cases in the state, Ahmedabad alone has recorded 876, which is the second biggest hotspot in the country after Mumbai. A senior officer involved in the planning told DH, "The numbers may go up and down but we are apprehending more cases in the coming days. It is worse than what we had anticipated," he said requesting not to be quoted.

While briefing the media on Saturday evening, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said that majority of cases are being detected from the areas which are part of hotspots in all cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara among others. She claimed that "there is no need to panic as state government is equipped with handling the situation."

According to the latest data prepared by the health department, 2,664 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, of which 277 were found positive, which is more than 10 per cent of the total samples. Officials said that the number is much higher than the national average.

However, he said, the overall hit rate is a little over 5 percent which is close to the national average. Till Saturday evening, Gujarat had tested 26,102 samples, of which 1,376 have been tested positive, with a hit rate of 5.4 per cent. So far, 93 persons have been recovered in the state.

When asked by the reporters, Ravi said that the state is taking all measures which have been implemented by other states including Kerala and Rajashtan's Bhilwada model where the authorities have been able to control the spread of the deadly virus.

She said that after creating hotspots and putting them under cluster quarantine, intense screening and testing exercise has been launched and it is because of these moves that more cases are being detected. She said that imposing curfew in major hotspots areas of three cities-Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot- is also part of the measure adopted by the state to control the epidemic.