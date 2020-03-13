Coronavirus: IIMA defers its annual convocation due to COVID-19

In view of advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and World Health Organisation asking to avoid large gathering due to deepening coronavirus crisis, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad on Thursday said that it has deferred the annual convocation which was slated to be held on March 21.

The institute said in a statement, "The decision has been taken to preclude any risks to students and their extended families and friends as well as to the faculty and employees of the Institute."

In Gujarat till Wednesday, samples of 51 people tested for novel coronavirus were found to be negative. So far, no person in the state has been tested positive for the virus that has been declared a pandemic by the world health organisation.