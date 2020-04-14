Coronavirus in Gujarat: Total number of COVID-19 positive cases, deaths on April 14, 2020

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has spread its deadly footprint across India, causing a situation of panic and dismay all over the country.

Till, April 14, 2020, India has registered more than 10,000 confirmed patients and has witnessed 325 deaths.

In its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government of India has announced a country-wide lockdown till April 14, 2020.

Only essential services are allowed to operate during the lockdown.

The first confirmed positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India was reported on January 30, 2020 in Kerala.

We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in Gujarat. This data is published after verification from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, State Governments and our sources (the list will be updated regularly).

Total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in Gujarat: 572

Total number of deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Gujarat: 26

Total number of people discharged in Gujarat: 47

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in India: 10,007

Total deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in India: 325

Total number of people discharged in India: 980

This data was last updated on April 14, 2020

Note: The tally shown above also include foreigners who have been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

While the Centre and the State governments have been trying hard to check the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Source of data: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, DH News Service, PTI, ANI & Reuters.