Coronavirus: IPL can be 'TV only' affair, indicates Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the government has two options: either postpone IPL matches or limit them to TV audience only in view of the coronavirus situation in the state.

Tope's statement comes on a day when two persons from Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to seven.

Tope said the government could either postpone the IPL matches or have the fixtures only for the televised audience.

"One thing is sure that there will be no sale of tickets," sources in the state government said, adding a final decision will be taken soon.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said the state cabinet discussed the issue of coronavirus and IPL matches.

"After discussion, we have come to two options: either to postpone matches or to have matches without selling tickets," he said.

Tope said these matches will be telecast to avoid large public gathering at a place (stadium).

He also said there are no plans of giving holiday to schools in the state as of now in view of the coronavirus situation.

The IPL is set to begin on March 29, with the lung opener set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium here, between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai is the home venue of four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.