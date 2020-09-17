Coronavirus: Janta Curfew returns to Nagpur

As Covid-19 cases shoot up in Nagpur, the orange city in Maharashtra, will go on a two-day Janta Curfew over the next two weekends of September.

While there would be a complete Janta Curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. The lockdowns will commence at 9:30 am on Fridays and end at 7:30 pm on Monday.

As on Thursday morning, the total positive cases and deaths in Nagpur district were 55,827 and 1,485, respectively. Of these, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation accounted for 42,924 cases and 1,308 deaths, respectively.

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut, who is the Guardian Minister of Nagpur, has been regularly reviewing the situation.

The weekend Janta Curfew in Nagpur city was planned after a series of meetings between Mayor Sandeep Joshi and Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. “We will review the situation on 30 September, after which we will decide whether to extend or not,” said Joshi.

"Despite repeated appeals, some irresponsible citizens continue to flout rules and pose a threat. Lockdown is no solution as it is not permitted by the government. However, we have decided to implement Janta Curfew with voluntary participation of people,” added Joshi.

“Every citizen must recognise his/her responsibility and adhere to the rules, take all precautions since the city has all required medical facilities and the NMC is making all-out efforts to further augment these,” noted Radhakrishnan.

Besides Nagpur, Janta Curfew has been enforced or announced for Kolhapur, Sangli, Jalgaon, Raigad and Aurangabad.