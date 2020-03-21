Coronavirus: Liquor sales banned in Nashik

The sale of liquor was banned from Saturday till further orders in Nashik after the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act were invoked to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday.

The order to close bars, including those located in five-star hotels and resorts, and liquor shops from 6 pm on Saturday till further notice was issued by Collector Suraj Mandhare, he said.

Meanwhile, figures released by the district administration showed samples of 41 out of 50 people sent for coronavirus testing has returned negative while reports of the remaining were awaited. All 41 have been discharged.

It added that the home quarantine of 36 out of 209 people in the district was over as on Saturday.