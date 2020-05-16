Liquor delivery only within municipal limits in Thane

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Liquor delivery only within municipal limits in Thane district

PTI
PTI,
  • May 16 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 11:33 ist
Representative image.

Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Maharashtra's Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday evening issued an order regarding home delivery and online sale of liquor in the district.

Onlinesale and home delivery of liquor will only be permitted within the limits of various municipalities in the district, with the exception of containment zones in these areas, the order states.

Narvekar also clarified that country-made liquor was not covered in the order.

Orders for home delivery can be placed through social media portals and retailers should follow all norms and any violation will attract penalty, the collector said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Thane
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 