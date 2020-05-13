Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Maharashtra requests 20 companies of CAPF to assist state police

To ensure the maintenance of peace, law and order in the state, Maharashtra has asked for 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Centre, informed the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“The Corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. Ramzan Eid is also around the corner. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are,” he said.

The 32 companies of the State Reserve Police Force already deployed in the state are working in tandem with the Maharashtra police.

“Many Maharashtra police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and need time to rest and recuperate,” pointed out the Home Minister who added, “May 25 is Ramzan Eid when we'll need augmented security presence to ensure law and order is not disturbed. We've hence asked for 20 CAPF companies to be deployed urgently to help the police.”