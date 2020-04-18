Coronavirus lockdown: 32-year-old crosses ranges, streams and rivers to reach destination

His confidence and determination kept him alive as he walked from Panvel in Navi Mumbai to Ghughus in Chandrapur -- a distance of 900 km amidst the nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19.

For 32-year-old Ajay Satorkar, it was not an easy journey at all. He walked on the roads, crossed the Sahyadri ranges, streams and rivers to reach his destination.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"It was a challenge," says Ajay, who started his journey on April 2 and reached his village on April 16.

He has now been moved to a quarantine centre in Chandrapur.

"I walked all along except for 150 km when I got a lift," he said.

Ajay works as a computer operator in Panvel and used to stay in a room with other labourers.

After they left, one by one, he also decided to leave Panvel. "I just had Rs 300 in my pocket...there was no option left," he said. He preferred to walk through villages to avoid the police. He took bath in rivers and mostly survived on packets of biscuits and water.

