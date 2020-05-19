Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Four migrants killed in accident in Mahatashtra's Yavatmal

At least four migrant workers from Jharkhand were killed when the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A dozen others were injured and they have been admitted to hospitals.

The migrants started from Solapur and were heading towards the Jharkhand border.

In the wee hours, the bus had rammed a truck.

This is the third big accident in Maharashtra in the last three weeks. On March 28, four migrant workers were killed and three others were injured after they were knocked down by a tempo near Virar after they were turned away from the Maharashtra-Gujarat. The group hailed from Gujarat and Rajasthan and wanted to walk through the border and reach their home states during the 21-day India lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On May 8, 16 migrant workers were run over by a goods train in Aurangabad district in Marathwada region of Maharashtra. The deceased were part of a group of 20 persons who were heading from Jalna district to their home in twin districts of Shahdol and Umaria in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

More details are awaited.