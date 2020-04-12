Lockdown: 92 fined for not wearing masks in Aurangabad

Coronavirus lockdown: 92 fined for not wearing masks in Aurangabad

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Apr 12 2020, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 20:23 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

 A total of 92 people in Maharashtra's Aurangabad were on Sunday made to pay Rs 46,000 towards the fine for not wearing face masks in public places, civic commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey said.

Wearing of masks in public was made mandatory by the municipal corporation in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"A civic squad on Sunday found 92 people moving in various areas of the city without wearing masks. Each person paid the fine of Rs 500. We recovered the total fine of Rs 46,000 from them," he said.

Pandey also said that cases would be registered against the violators for flouting the lockdown norms. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Aurangabad
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 