Coronavirus Lockdown: After Karnataka, Goa CM Pramod Sawant too wants migrant workers to reconsider exodus

A day after the Karnataka government cancelled several Shramik Special trains fearing labour shortage, Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Wednesday urged trade and business bodies to convince the migrant workers against leaving the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant said, that the departure of the migrant workforce from Goa in large numbers, would impact construction and other labour-intensive sectors.

"We are convincing those who have work on our end to not leave," Sawant told Deccan Herald on Wednesday.

He also urged the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as other trade bodies to engage with the migrant workforce keen on leaving Goa, in a bid to urge them not to return back to their home states.

"If so many mirgant labour leaves Goa, then construction and other major works will be affected. I request contractors, GCCI and other bodies should also try and convince labourers not to leave. Labourers need to be told that Goa is Covid-19 free," Sawant also said.

More than 80,000 migrant workers have registered with the Goa government to seek passage back to their home-states. Migrant workers from Karnataka tops the list of migrant workforce who want a return to their home states, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Manoj Caculo had said that giving migrant workers a "free ride" to their respective home states, would leave their employers in Goa high and dry.

"In fact, it has been brought to our notice that many of these migrant workers were provided with shelter and food and wages during the entire period of lockdown and they were not really stranded in the true sense of the word. However, now that they are getting a free ride to their home states, many of these workers have left their employers high and dry and are making their way to their home states,” Caculo said in his letter to Sawant.

The letter also urges the Chief Minister to form a screening committee and a counselling process to try and convince those migrant workers who still have jobs to stay back.