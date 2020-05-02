Coronavirus lockdown: As trains carrying migrants leave, those stranded clash with police in Gujarat

While special "Shramik" or labourer trains from Ahmedabad and Surat left for Uttar Pradesh and Odisha carrying migrant workers, 1,200 passengers in each train, those workers still stuck in the shelter homes and on Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh border turned violent on Saturday after they were not allowed to travel.

Workers clashed with local police, hurled stones at them and damaged private and public vehicles.

In north Gujarat's Shamlaji in Aravalli district, over 200 labourers came out of the shelter homes, wanting to leave for home. When they were stopped by police, the agitated group allegedly violent and allegedly attacked the police team. One of the policemen was injured in the incident.

The inmates also damaged the shelter home's windows, doors, taps among others. A senior police officer said that "it was a planned attack on police since the inmates had gathered stones, iron rods which they had extracted by damaging windows."

He said that the police had been taking care of the inmates with good food and other facilities still they attacked them. In this district, over 1,500 had been stranded and were kept at shelter homes for more than a month of lockdown.

In central Gujarat, another group of migrant labourers turned violent at Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh (MP) border on their way to Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at Dahod (Gujarat) and Jhabua (MP) border.

Superintendent of Police, Dahod, Hetesh Joishar told DH, "A group of migrant workers who were trying to cross the border to enter MP attacked my police team. They pelted stones while trying to enter MP forcefully. MP police is not letting them enter and that's why we tried to stop them but they got agitated. We are in the process of filing FIR."

Besides, chaos prevailed in various other parts of the state like Surat and Vadodara where large number of workers lined up in the scorching heat to catch buses and collect passes mandatory for traveling. On other borders in the state, hundreds of workers were stuck after the police didn't allow them to travel. Most of them are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The neighbouring states Rajasthan and MP are not allowing entry of residents from other states. Hundreds of people were stopped who were traveling in buses, had passes and had paid for the bus fare.

"UP and Bihar government has not given their nods whether they will accept these people back or now and that's why there is so much of chaos on our borders," said a senior IPS officer overseeing the return of these migrants back to their homes.

"Shramik Trains" departed from Surat and Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, a special train carrying 1,200 migrant workers left to Agra from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad. These workers had arrived at the station in the state transport buses by the district administration from various parts of the district.

They were charged Rs250 per person. Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja said that the district administration and railway authority will be taking care of passenger's food and water. The non-stop train is expected to reach Agra by Sunday morning.

Besides, another special train was also flagged from Surat carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Odisha. The train was flagged off by BJP's Navasari MP C R Patil with his party's flag, drawing criticism from the opposition Congress which said that the parliamentarian was promoting himself even in the time of distress.