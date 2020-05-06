Coronavirus lockdown: Buddha Purnima animal census gets a break

On Buddha Purnima -- the brightest full moon night -- the forest officers and nature lovers used to sit on machans near waterholes and count animals and birds they have seen.

After camera-trapping became the order of the day, several states phased out this old system.

But Maharashtra was one of the states that in a big way continued the tradition of conducting the waterhole census in some of its national parks and sanctuaries to help nature lovers and enthusiasts learn the basics.

However, this time on Buddha Purnima (May 7), there would be a break from the tradition because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"In Maharashtra, we will not be conducting the census during this Buddha Purnima," said Sunil Limaye, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife).

During the census, three to four people sit for 24 hours in machans near waterholes and record the sighting of animals.

However, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all reserve forests, national parks, sanctuaries are shut for the public. Besides, physical distancing will not be possible in machans.

In fact, none of the national parks or sanctuaries are going for it. "Sighting and counting of animals during Buddha Purnima is an old method. Now camera traps have come which are effective and scientific," said eminent naturalist Kishor Rithe, who is the founder of Satpuda Foundation.

Buddha Purnima waterhole census now has educational value, he said, adding that students and nature lovers accompanied forest guards in the machans and counted animals.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region also, machans were erected near waterholes in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary,

Karnala Bird Sanctuary and counting of animals and birds is done.

Wildlife lover and media practitioner Mayur Parikh, who had attended the Buddha Purnima census at SGNP, last year, recalls that it is an interesting exercise.

"As a volunteer first you have to register yourself. Then you are called for a briefing session where you are told about the place, the animals and birds found and the dos and don'ts," he said.

On the morning of Buddha Purnima, the volunteer has to report. "They are split into groups and one forest guard is assigned to the group. Thereafter, you proceed and take position in the machans or designated places and the real process starts. You sit throughout the night and count. The next morning after the full moon night, it ends."

Parikh said that it is an interesting exercise, one gets to learn a lot.