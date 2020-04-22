Gadkari rejects Maha demand to run trains for migrants

Coronavirus lockdown: Gadkari disapproves Maharashtra's demand to run trains for migrants

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 21:05 ist
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday disapproved the Maharashtra government's demand to run special trains for migrant workers to take them to their native states, saying that such scenario should not become another Nizamuddin-like situation.

The demand for special trains was made by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Centre.

"I do understand their (migrant workers') feelings and the plight, but we cannot let them go to their native places without taking any precautions. It (running of trains) should not turn out to be another Nizamuddin-like situation," the Highways and Road Transport Minister told a news channel.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat held at the Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi in March turned out to be a major catalyst for spread of coronavirus infection across the country.

"I would rather say that the state (Maharashtra) should take are of these migrant labours for the next some weeks. Those people should understand that they may not be welcomed in their native villages as well because of the spread of the viral disease," he said.

Gadkari further said that even after the lockdown is lifted after May 3, train services will resume with utmost precautions, and people will have to follow safety measures for a longer period. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nitin Gadkari
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

India running out of oil storage space as demand falls

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

 