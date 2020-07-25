Coronavirus Lockdown: Goa schools to be shut till July 31; teaching via phone, online encouraged

With schools and other educational institutions continuing to be shut down in Goa, in wake of a sustained spike in Covid-19 cases, a directive from the state Education Department has urged teachers to mentor students and encourage education online or via mobile phones.

A circular issued by the state Education Department has also said that schools in the state will continue to be closed till July 31, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured earlier this week that the government is in the process of taking a final decision vis a vis re-opening of schools in the coastal state. Sawant holds the Education Ministry portfolio.

“Teachers should act as mentors to a child. It is expected that teachers shall remain in contact with a child on phone to know their difficulties or in case the students do not have android devices," reads the circular issued by Santosh Amonkar, Director of Goa government’s Education Department.

Poor network coverage especially in the state’s hilly-terrained hinterland has prevented the Goa government from actively pursuing online education as a teaching medium, especially in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The circular has also advised teachers and non-teaching staff at schools and other educational institutions to keep away from schools, adding that the Education Department was working on a teaching module with the help of stakeholders involved.

“The work shall be allotted by head of institutions in consultation with other stakeholders such as parent teachers association, school management committee and educated youths in the vicinity," the circular also said.

"All the heads of Higher Secondary Schools under the jurisdiction of this Directorate are hereby informed to explore the possibility of online admission process as far as possible to avoid the students visiting the schools," it also said.

Covid-19 cases in Goa have been on a sustained increase over the last few weeks, with the tally of active cases nearing 1,500.