Coronavirus lockdown: Hunger is most grave and serious problem in state, people are without food, says Gujarat HC

Gujarat high court on Thursday advised the state government that its “entire concentration should be to provide maximum succour and relief to the migrant labourers and the other members of the poor and downtrodden class of society and ease their pain and suffering” caused by the complete lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench headed by Justice J B Pardiwala said in the order that was made available late on Thursday night that "The gravest and serious problem as on date within the state is hunger. People are without food, more particularly, the migrant, the labourers and the people hailing from the poor and downtrodden class of the society."

The bench, hearing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), also observed that "this is not the time to educate the migrant workers, poor and the needy people of the concept of social distancing, etc. They will never be able to understand any such concept. They are not worried about the virus. They are worried about food. It would be very harsh to say that a person should not die because of COVID19, but no problem if he dies because of hunger. Therefore, the entire concentration should be to provide the maximum succour and relief to the migrant labourers and the other members of the poor and downtrodden class of society and ease their pain and suffering."

Gujarat is one of the worst affected states where a large number of migrant labourers were stranded following the announcement of lockdown in March. Since then, they had been agitating for permission to travel back home. The worst affected districts where the migrants are stuck are Surat, Rajkot, Kutch, Surendranagar among others where they turned violent and clashed with the police. Following their protests, the state has started sending them home in special Shramik trains. Till Thursday night, nearly 4 lakh labourers were sent back to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand among other states.

Court warns private hospitals for exorbitant charges

Meanwhile, the division bench slammed the private hospitals for exorbitant charges from COVID-19 patients and directed to the state to intervene in the matter. The court has stated that " If the private hospitals do not budge and are determined to demand exorbitant amount, then this court will have to take appropriate legal action against such hospitals and the consequences may be quite bitter including cancellation of licence." The court underlined that the "excessive charge in this critical war like situation when humanity is fighting for survival is absolutely unjustified and deserves to be deprecated."