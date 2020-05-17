Coronavirus Lockdown: Liquor worth Rs 76,000 seized from four trucks in Maharashtra

Police have seized liquor worth Rs 76,000 being transported in four trucks without valid permit during the lockdown in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

Five persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.

AFP,

MAY 17 2020, 17:02 IST

UPDATED: MAY 17 2020, 17:02 IST

HIGHLIGHTS:

Temporary layoffs reduce company costs, prop up economy

Costly schemes only realistic for matter of months

Belgium study shows a fifth of workers on scheme could lose jobs

Permanent shifts to economy likely from COVID-19

Temporary unemployment schemes operating across Europe could struggle to save the jobs of leisure and travel sector workers facing drawn-out or partial recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they help industries that rebound quickly.

Short-term unemployment or furlough schemes have taken in a quarter of Britain's workforce, nearly two-thirds of those employed by France's private sector and many millions across Europe.

Championed by Germany, where it is known as kurzarbeit, the schemes typically provide at least 80% of pay for workers for whom there is no work now, but a swift return is expected after a limited period.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

During patrolling, the Valiv police under Vasai division intercepted four trucks on Friday night and seized the stock of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the vehicles, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

Five persons, all residents of Mumbai, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, he added.