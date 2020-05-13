Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra government highlights plight of migrants

In what could possibly lead to a confrontation between the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance in Maharashtra vs BJP, a video of a migrant worker who heading towards his village in Uttar Pradesh complaining about lack of adequate facilities.

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is under constant criticism from state BJP leaders.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

In the video, shot above a lorry, two persons narrate their plight and complain about the problems being faced.

"There is huge queue....50 kms this side, 50 kms on other side, no one is asking about water....in Maharashtra, we got food and water," said one person.

Another added that there are kids too with them. "There is no one at sight, the villages are empty," he said.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and state industries minister Subhash Desai tweeted the video.

"The work of MVA is being hailed...from Uttar Pradesh...like Maharashtra, the government there must take care of people," Desai tweeted tagging Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya, who is the state protocol, environment and tourism minister.