Coronavirus Lockdown: Maharashtra govt requests Centre to start local trains

The Maharashtra government has reiterated its request to the Centre and Ministry of Railways to start suburban train services in Mumbai for people engaged in emergency services.

As far as the extension of restrictions after June 30, the Maharashtra government will take a call on people's response to the plea to avoid crowding.

On the other hand, the business advisory committee, in its meeting, decided to reschedule the monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature form June 22 to August 3.

The financial capital of Mumbai and the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) is totally dependent on the suburban train services, which is considered the lifeline of the city.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has started Mission Begin Again as part of the unlocking post lockdown - and the government wants to start train services of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR).

"We want to start the trains but only for emergency services," Thackeray said.

"We have requested the government to start train services for people in emergency services like nurses, ward boys etc.," state transport minister Anil Parab said.

"The Modi government should allow suburban trains to start immediately for the essential services. The hospitals in Mumbai, in particular, are not able to give services to save lives due to shortage of staff which come from far away and need trains to travel," state housing minister Dr Jitendra Awhad said.

More than 80 lakh people use Mumbai's suburban network daily, that is spread across six lines covering 390-odd km and 157 stations in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The CR and WR collectively run 3,029 services daily.