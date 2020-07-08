Coronavirus Lockdown: Maharashtra hotels open but await footfall

Four months into the lockdown, the hotels in Maharashtra opened their doors to guests on Wednesday. However, a lacklustre footfall and staff a shortage of staff and is low on working capital.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) has asked its members to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as has been outlined in the Covid-19 guidelines specifically designed for the hospitality industry.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Hotels are completely geared up for welcoming guests, however, at the moment are unsure how many will actually check in.

The HRAWI has said that with travel restrictions and staff shortage, the initial phase after re-opening may remain subdued. The association expects only about 25 to 40% of the hotels across the state to re-open in the first week which may go up to 70% in a month from now.

“The decision to allow hotels to re-open has brought the industry a big relief and we thank the Government for it. Our member hotels are geared up to welcome guests and have been prepared for over a couple of months with the trainings provided to them based on Government SOPs. It can’t be said enough, the hospitality industry and especially, its staff has been at the forefront of the pandemic and are the real Corona warriors. Hotels have served people from day one of the lockdown by way feeding the needy and providing rooms for the quarantined and health workers," says Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president, HRAWI.

"At the moment, we are just glad that the stagnation has ended and things will begin to move. We have also made a strong case for restaurants to open too and hopefully sooner than later, we will be allowed to do so,” he added.

The apex association expects only about 25 to 40 per cent of the hotels across the state to re-open in the first week which may go up to 70 per cent in a month from now.

“Many hotels are facing shortage of staff and are also low on working capital. This will be the biggest challenge for hotels as they decide to open doors to their guests. So, our estimate is that only about 30 to 35 per cent of the total hotels in the State may immediately re-open and others will gradually join. There are many hotels which have been very hard hit and these may not re-open at all or even if they do, it will take some time. We expect roughly around 70 per cent of the hotels to resume operations in the near future,” says Pradeep Shetty, vice president, HRAWI.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 7

With most offices adopting the work-from-home policy and gatherings not allowed, it anticipates the corporate bookings to be next to nil.

“Other than staff deficiency and liquidity issues, the factor which will influence a hotel’s decision to re-open will be the amount of bookings it receives. Demand is anyways very low due to travel restrictions and general restricted activities. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. People are generally wary of everything and experimenting will not be the first thing on their minds. Despite the fact that hotels are fully capable of managing footfall during this phase, it will be a wait and watch game,” adds Shetty.