Coronavirus lockdown: Migrants gather at Bandra demanding to go back home

Hundreds of migrant daily wage earners came to the streets at Bandra in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding to go back to their respective states.

The Mumbai police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd from near the Bandra suburban station.

The spontaneous gathering took place hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and extended the three-week lockdown till 3 May.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8 pm.

Police had to resort to a cane charge to disperse the mob.

"The crowd has been dispersed now," deputy commissioner of police (operations) Pranay Ashok, who is the Mumbai police spokesperson said. A huge posse of police had reached and ringed the area. The place of protest is a couple of kilometres away from Thackeray's residence.

The incident has put the social distancing concept for a toss.

What happens also puts a question mark on the intelligence gathering, security and administration.

The situation at Bandra station where migrant workers gathered now under control; the state will ensure accommodation, food for them, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government has failed in handling the crisis. "The place where it happened is in fact a bastion of Congress and NCP," he said, adding that helpless people are not getting rations.

Shiv Sena leader and state's Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray has shot back.

"The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home," he tweeted.