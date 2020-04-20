Coronavirus lockdown: Mumbai's Ramzan evenings will not be the same this year for foodies

For foodies, the Ramzan evenings of Mumbai will not be the same, at least for a fortnight. Because of the lockdown to contain COVID-19, the food stalls are going to be missed.

The holy month of Ramzan starts on April 23 and ends on May 23.

For foodies, the Mohammed Ali Road, Nagpada Junction, Bhendi Bazaar, Minara Masjid, Bohri Mohalla and Dongri are places of delight!

During the holy month of Ramzan, the attraction increases further - when in the evenings, the area dazzles with lights and the aroma of food – both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, and a variety of desserts.

The eateries on this street prepare food so delicious that even non-Muslims eagerly wait for the fest all year long. Be it the tandoor items, faluda or firnis, the food items are really delicious.

South Mumbai has a rich history of these stalls with who’s who frequenting these places. There is something more than food here. “It was a happening place and it is a happening place,” says Aejaz Ahmed Ansari, a veteran journalist and commentator.

“What makes the place interesting is that it suits everybody’s pocket,” he adds.

The kebabs of Sarvi Hotel at Nagpada, the nalli-nihari of Noor Mohammadi Hotel, the kormas and bheja-fry at Shalimar, the biryani of Zaffar Bhai's Delhi Durbar and seek-kababs of Al-Madina Fast Food, have been attracting Mumbaikars for long.

"Mumbai will miss the charm of Ramzan," says veteran writer and political analyst Prakash Akolkar, who visits these food joints during Ramzan.

Saadat Hasan Manto, Kaifi Azmi, Jan Nisan Akhtar, Salil Chowdhury and M F Hussain loved this area with its food stalls.

Khalid Hakim, run by Noor Mohammadi, also happens to be one of the favourite joints for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Here you can order a Chicken Sanju Baba as you gaze at an MF Hussain original that the legendary painter had done for Hakim’s father.

Besides Noor Mohammadi, some of the other places people love are – Al Rehmani Restaurant for seek paratha and chicken fry, Zayka for tangdi kabab, JJ Jalebi for jalebi and malpua, gulab jamuns. There are several bakeries and sweet shops in the area and the sweet aroma is tempting for the “aam aadmi” and the “hi-fi aadmi”.