Coronavirus lockdown: Nearly 17 lakh migrants left Maharashtra in one month

Nearly 17 lakh migrants have moved out of Maharashtra in trains and buses in about a month's time.

"More than 16.5 lakh migrant population has already gone in trains and buses and even more are still going," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday evening.

Of these 16.5 lakh, more than 11.5 lakh have gone in Shramik Special trains being run by Indian Railways and the rest in buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Sharing details, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that from May 1-June 1, 822 Shramik Special trains have taken 11,86,212 migrant workers back to their home states.

Among the 822 trains, the most have been sent to Uttar Pradesh (450) followed by Bihar (177), West Bengal (47), Madhya Pradesh (34), Jharkhand (32), Rajasathan (20), Odisha (17), Karnataka (6), Chhatisgarh (6) among other states.

These special Shramik trains are being deployed from almost all major railway stations across Maharashtra, Deshmukh informed. These include Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (136), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (154), Panvel (45), Bhiwandi (11), Borivali (71), Kalyan (14), Thane (37), Bandra Terminus (64), Pune (78), Kolhapur (25), Satara (14), Aurangabad (12), Nagpur (14) among others.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said that more than 5 lakh migrants have been dropped along the state's borders in ST buses.