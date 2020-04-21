Coronavirus lockdown: No relaxation in Mumbai, Pune metropolitan areas

Rattled by large number of people stepping out, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday withdrew the relaxation order for the entire Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and Pune metropolitan region (PMR).

The MMR-PMR is the biggest industrial base of Maharashtra and India.

The Mumbai-Pune belt also account for the largest number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths in the country.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued a notification revising the guidelines.

"In view of large number of people commuting because of relaxation issued vide order dated 17 April, 2020 and also imminent threat of further pandemic it is hereby directed that in MMR and PMR area the previous orders will not apply...," the notification said.

It, however, clarified that e-commerce companies, vehicle ised by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permission. E-commerce delivery of essential commodities, food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment would be permitted.

In fact, after reports of vehicles surfaced on social media and criticised the decision, the Uddhav Thackeray government decided to amend the order vis-a-vis MMR-PMR.

Meanwhile, the MIDC has invited online application form units in green and orange zones to enable them to start activities.