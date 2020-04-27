Coronavirus lockdown: Online course on forts to mark Maharashtra's diamond jubilee 

As Maharashtra will celebrate its diamond jubilee on May 1, Mumbai-based India Study Centre Trust (INSTUCEN) will hold an e-certificate course on forts and fortifications amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19.

Maharashtra has over 400 forts and fortifications and no other region in the world has more forts within such an area.

"The course intends to take people close to the forts during the lockdown and once the lockdown is over I am sure more and more people would like to take a closer look at the heritage," said Dr Mugdha Karnik, the managing trustee of INSTUCEN Trust.

Even as INSTUCEN Trust is conducting e-certificate courses on human evolution and prehistory with a veteran archaeologist and culinary anthropologist Dr Kurush Dalal being the lead instructor, they have now launched the course on forts and fortifications that would be conducted by Dr Sachin Joshi as the lead instructor.

"We have decided to generate some interest among people cutting across ages and profession to join the courses," said Dr Karnik, a sociologist and an educationist with special interests in nature and environment.

Researcher and expert Raamesh Gowri Raghavan is on board and the pillar of the INSTUCEN Trust and is taking care of a lot of things.

The course on forts and fortifications would deal in history and types of forts, the research that is being carried out, their current status. There would be a special theme on the forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior.

"We want to keep people engaged and spread knowledge," Raghavan said, adding that e-courses on geology and genetics are also on the offing. "Right from the days of what the world would have been much before the dinosaurs came into what future holds, we have everything," said Dr Dalal.

According to Raghavan, the basic idea is to take the common public to these interesting subjects that majority does not talk about. "Public archaeology, public anthropology, public geology, public astronomy, public wildlife studies can bring in a change in how we look at things in the post-coronavirus scenario," added Raghavan.